MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pakistan beats Cambodia 1-0 for its first-ever win in World Cup qualifying

After the first leg in Phnom Penh finished 0-0, a half-volley from Harun Hamid was enough to secure victory at Jinnah Sports Stadium in a first home game for Pakistan since 2015.

Published : Oct 17, 2023 18:14 IST - 1 MIN READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Pakistan was banned by FIFA in April 2021 for 15 months because of “undue third-party interference” in its second ban in four years.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Pakistan was banned by FIFA in April 2021 for 15 months because of “undue third-party interference” in its second ban in four years. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Pakistan was banned by FIFA in April 2021 for 15 months because of “undue third-party interference” in its second ban in four years. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Pakistan’s national football team won a World Cup qualifying game for the first time on Tuesday, beating Cambodia 1-0 in Islamabad to advance to the second round.

After the first leg in Phnom Penh finished 0-0, a half-volley from Harun Hamid was enough to secure victory at Jinnah Sports Stadium in a first home game for Pakistan since 2015.

It was also the first win for Pakistan, ranked 197th, since 2018. It next faces Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Jordan, starting in November.

Pakistan was banned by FIFA in April 2021 for 15 months because of “undue third-party interference” in its second ban in four years.

ALSO READ: First batch of AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 tickets sold out

Pakistan will be joined in the second stage by nine other teams after a two-leg, home-and-away series for the Asian Football Confederation’s 20 lowest-ranked teams.

Singapore beat Guam 3-1 on aggregate after winning 1-0 on Tuesday, and Afghanistan also beat Mongolia 1-0 to advance 2-0 overall.

Yemen was held 1-1 at Sri Lanka, Asia’s lowest-ranked team at No. 202, but had done enough in its home leg to advance 4-1 on aggregate.

Related stories

Related Topics

Pakistan /

Cambodia /

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: Rahmanullah Gurbaz reprimanded for breaching code of conduct
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pakistan beats Cambodia 1-0 for its first-ever win in World Cup qualifying
    PTI
  3. South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: NED 112/6, Jansen takes his second wicket
    Team Sportstar
  4. SMAT 2023: Punjab breaks record for the highest score ever by an Indian T20 team
    Team Sportstar
  5. Puja Tomar becomes first Indian woman to land UFC contract
    Lalith Kalidas
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Pakistan beats Cambodia 1-0 for its first-ever win in World Cup qualifying
    PTI
  2. Uruguay vs Brazil, World Cup Qualifier: Live Streaming Info, When and where to watch URU vs BRA WC Qualifying match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manchester United Women’s Gabby George to undergo surgery on ACL injury
    Reuters
  4. Belgium shooting: Police gun down suspected extremist accused of killing two Swedish fans
    AP
  5. First batch of AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 tickets sold out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: Rahmanullah Gurbaz reprimanded for breaching code of conduct
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pakistan beats Cambodia 1-0 for its first-ever win in World Cup qualifying
    PTI
  3. South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: NED 112/6, Jansen takes his second wicket
    Team Sportstar
  4. SMAT 2023: Punjab breaks record for the highest score ever by an Indian T20 team
    Team Sportstar
  5. Puja Tomar becomes first Indian woman to land UFC contract
    Lalith Kalidas
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment