First batch of AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 tickets sold out

Twenty-four teams from across Asia will compete for continental honour across nine stadiums in Qatar between January 12 and February 10, 2024.

Published : Oct 17, 2023 13:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
A press conference organised by the Local Organising Committee for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 in Doha.
A press conference organised by the Local Organising Committee for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 in Doha. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

A press conference organised by the Local Organising Committee for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 in Doha. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

More than 150,000 tickets for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup in Qatar were sold out, the organiser said on Tuesday.

A total of 81,209 tickets were sold within the first 24 hours of the launch on 10 October, 2023. Qatar, Saudi Arabia and India recorded the highest purchases.

The Local Organising Committee will release more tickets set to be released in the near future.

The opening match between hosts and defending champions Qatar and Lebanon will be played at the Lusail Stadium, with a capacity of approximately 88,000 spectators. The venue, which hosted the Final match of the FIFA World Cup in 2022, will also host the final match of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

Prices for group stage match tickets start at 25 Qatari Riyal and can be purchased online through the official ticketing website. Spectators from outside Qatar can also purchase tickets from the same website.

