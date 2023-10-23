MagazineBuy Print

Greek Super League derby between Olympiakos and Panathinaikos suspended after player hit by firework

Panathinaikos left-back Juan ‘Juankar’ Carlos was warming up on the touchline shortly after halftime when he was struck by a firework and had to be carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

Published : Oct 23, 2023 19:02 IST , Athens - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File Photo - Panathinaikos left-back Juan ‘Juankar’ Carlos (R) in action.
File Photo - Panathinaikos left-back Juan ‘Juankar’ Carlos (R) in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

File Photo - Panathinaikos left-back Juan ‘Juankar’ Carlos (R) in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Greek Super League match between rivals Olympiakos and Panathinaikos had to be abandoned on Sunday after a player was hit by a firework.

Panathinaikos left-back Juan ‘Juankar’ Carlos was warming up on the touchline shortly after halftime when he was struck by a firework and had to be carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

The game, which was being played at Olympiakos’ home stadium, was called off at 1-1.

“The derby ... was not completed as there was an interruption in the 50th minute due to an injury to Juankar,” Panathinaikos said in a statement.

“A firecracker was launched from the home team’s stand and exploded at the spot where the (Panathinaikos) football players were warming up. Juankar fell to the ground in a daze, while he also had a problem with his hearing.

READ MORE: Serie A: Juventus boosts title credentials with 1-0 win over 10-man Milan; Mourinho sees Roma beat Monza 

“The game did not restart and the referee closed the match sheet in a match whose fate will be decided in the courts...”

The Greek Super League and the Greek Football Federation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Games between the two sides in the Athens derby have often been marred by violence and crowd trouble.

In 2019, a Panathinaikos home match against Olympiakos was abandoned after its fans attacked players on the visiting team’s bench and clashed with police.

Four years before that, a game was called off before the start following violence in and around the stadium and after flares had been thrown onto the pitch.

