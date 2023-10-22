Chelsea beats Brighton 4-2 to move level on points with WSL leader Man City

Chelsea midfielder Sjoeke Nusken scored twice and created another goal as the champions recovered from a goal down to beat visitors Brighton & Hove Albion 4-2 and move up to second place in the Women’s Super League on Sunday.

The Blues, who fell behind to a 10th-minute Pauline Bremer goal before storming back to win, have 10 points after four games and trail leader Manchester City, which beat Leicester City 1-0 on Saturday, on goal difference.

Tottenham Hotspur is in third spot on nine points thanks to its 4-2 win at Aston Villa on Saturday, while Manchester United is fourth with eight points after a 5-0 thrashing of hosts Everton earlier on Sunday.

Elsewhere in London, West Ham United was held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Liverpool while Arsenal is set to play at bottom side Bristol City in the late kick-off - the final WSL game before the international break.