Ajax remains winless in eight consecutive games for the first time after 4-3 loss against FC Utrecht

Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam hit a new low after losing 4-3 to FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie at the Stadion Galgenwaard on Sunday.

Published : Oct 22, 2023 19:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo of Ajax Amsterdam in action.
File Photo of Ajax Amsterdam in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo of Ajax Amsterdam in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam hit a new low after losing 4-3 to FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie at the Stadion Galgenwaard on Sunday. Kristian Hlynsson scored a brace while Steven Bergwijn found the net for 36-time Dutch champion but all of it ended up in a lost cause, which its second consecutive game.

Moreover, the loss extended Ajax’s winless run to eight games (D3 L5), its longest run since the introduction of professional football in the Netherlands (1954).

More to follow.

