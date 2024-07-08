MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024, France men’s football squad: Zaire-Emery, Barcola included from Euro squad, Mbappe out

Kylian Mbappe said last month he would not play in the tournament following his move to Real Madrid, with clubs not required to release players for the Olympic Games.

Published : Jul 08, 2024 21:09 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

France’s Kylian Mbappe, Warren Zaire-Emery and Bradley Barcola in a training session in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
Thierry Henry included veteran Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette and new Bayern Munich signing Michael Olise in his 18-man squad announced on Monday for the Olympics.

Kylian Mbappe said last month he would not play in the tournament following his move to Real Madrid, with clubs not required to release players for the Olympic Games.

Antoine Griezmann had also expressed an interest at one point but Henry knew the likelihood of being able to call upon some of France’s star names was slim.

Paris Saint-Germain duo Warren Zaire-Emery and Bradley Barcola, who are also in the France squad at Euro 2024, were named by Henry in a preliminary list in June but will not take part either.

Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki and Rennes striker Arnaud Kalimuendo were selected along with Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta, who is one of the three permitted players aged over 23 in the squad.

France play the United States in its opening game on July 24 in Marseille. They will also face Guinea and New Zealand in Group A.

France’s Olympic squad in full
Goalkeepers: Obed Nkambadio (Paris FC), Guillaume Restes (Toulouse FC)
Defenders: Loïc Badé (Sevilla), Bradley Locko (Stade Brestois), Castello Lukeba (RB Leipzig), Soungoutou Magassa (AS Monaco), Kiliann Sildillia (Freiburg), Adrien Truffert (Stade Rennais)
Midfielders: Maghnes Akliouche (AS Monaco), Joris Chotard (Montpellier HSC), Désiré Doué (Stade Rennais), Manu Koné (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Enzo Millot (VfB Stuttgart)
Forwards: Arnaud Kalimuendo (Stade Rennais), Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyonnais), Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Rayan Cherki (Olympique Lyonnais)

