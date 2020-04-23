Transfer rumours: Mbappe contract a priority for PSG, Inter offers Martinez attractive deal

Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly eager to extend Kylian Mbappe's contract, while Inter Milan is still doing its all to keep Lautaro Martinez.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid despite being contracted at PSG until 2022. Madrid's rival, Barcelona, meanwhile, wants Martinez, but it is facing its own challenges.

TOP STORY – MBAPPE EXTENSION A PRIORITY FOR PSG AS TENSIONS RISE

Despite the coronavirus pandemic impacting clubs financially, PSG is prioritising a lucrative new deal for Mbappe, according to ESPN.

Mbappe, 21, is a reported target for Real Madrid, whose interest seemingly remains. AS reports PSG is prepared to lose Mbappe on a free in 2022 rather than selling him to Madrid before then.

ROUND-UP

- It remains to be seen whether Martinez will head to Barcelona. The cover of Sport says Inter is responding to Barca's interest by offering the forward an attractive new contract, although the La Liga club is preparing its "final assault".

- Barcelona could have other plans should it not be able to land Martinez. Mundo Deportivo reports RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, who has been linked with Liverpool, remains a serious back-up option for Barca.

- Seeking support for Casemiro, Real Madrid is apparently considering a move for Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. The cover of Marca says Madrid could pay €60 million for the 17-year-old.

- Arthur is linked with a move away from Barcelona. Tottenham and Inter will chase the midfielder, according to Mundo Deportivo.

- Inter Miami has been eyeing a big-name signing. Goal reports owner David Beckham has been in contact with Real Madrid regarding potentially signing James Rodriguez.

- Loris Karius could be heading back to Liverpool. The Telegraph reports the goalkeeper is close to mutually agreeing a termination of his loan at Turkish club Besiktas and returning to Anfield.