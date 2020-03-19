WATCH: How Paris Saint-Germain players are self-isolating during coronavirus

It was only last week when Paris Saint-Germain players beat Borussia Dortmund over two legs to progress into the quarterfinal of the Champions League. PSG won the second-leg 2-0 in a closed-door game at Parc des Princes before wilding celebrating outside the stadium with their fans.

Seven days on from that night, their players are under self-isolation with no football to play. With the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring the coronavirus a pandemic, Ligue 1 and the Champions League is suspended until further notice.

It's a similar fate for the PSG women's team, which is second on the Division 1 Feminine league.

Stuck at home, the likes of Angel di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, Thiago Silva and Thomas Meunier share what they have been up to during the down time.

#Toiletrollchallenge seems to be on top of everyone's list while there is a throwback to some gold old Monopoly.