Football Football WATCH: How Paris Saint-Germain players are self-isolating during coronavirus With the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring the coronavirus a pandemic, Ligue 1 and the Champions League is suspended until further notice. Team Sportstar 19 March, 2020 11:11 IST PSG last played in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund on March 11. - AP Team Sportstar 19 March, 2020 11:11 IST It was only last week when Paris Saint-Germain players beat Borussia Dortmund over two legs to progress into the quarterfinal of the Champions League. PSG won the second-leg 2-0 in a closed-door game at Parc des Princes before wilding celebrating outside the stadium with their fans.READ | Coronavirus: Alternate history - the previous 10 champions if leagues stopped where they are now Seven days on from that night, their players are under self-isolation with no football to play. With the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring the coronavirus a pandemic, Ligue 1 and the Champions League is suspended until further notice. It's a similar fate for the PSG women's team, which is second on the Division 1 Feminine league. Stuck at home, the likes of Angel di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, Thiago Silva and Thomas Meunier share what they have been up to during the down time. #Toiletrollchallenge seems to be on top of everyone's list while there is a throwback to some gold old Monopoly.