City's Guardiola turns focus to Premier League after European qualification

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola says his players can now fully focus on turning the tide in the Premier League during a busy festive period after securing top spot in the Champions League Group C with one game to spare.

Guardiola’s side surrendered its 100 percent record in the Champions League group on Tuesday but a goalless draw at Porto was enough to finish as Group C winner with a potentially easier opponent in the last 16.

ALSO READ | UCL wrap: Liverpool and Porto advance

“In this period, this year especially, the Champions League was tricky. When you lose one or two games you have to go to the last game and during COVID that is tricky,” Guardiola told reporters.

'More than delighted'

“In all the games away we have played a really high level. In general, I am more than delighted with the performance in these games.”

With Champions League knockout matches not taking place until February, Guardiola’s side can focus on reviving its Premier League campaign as it currently sits 11th - six points off leader Tottenham Hotspur but with a game in hand.

City hosts Fulham on Saturday and then visits local rival Manchester United on December 12.