Football Football Pep Guardiola tests positive for COVID-19 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the team's FA Cup fixture against Swindon Town on Friday. Team Sportstar 06 January, 2022 17:46 IST Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 06 January, 2022 17:46 IST Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the team's FA Cup fixture against Swindon Town on Friday."The City manager recorded a positive test on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo. Both are now isolating, along with a number of other positive cases within the City first team bubble," the club said in a statement.This brings the number of those isolating for Covid related reasons amongst the group to 21. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :