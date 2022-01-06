Football

Pep Guardiola tests positive for COVID-19

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the team's FA Cup fixture against Swindon Town on Friday.

06 January, 2022 17:46 IST

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.   -  REUTERS

"The City manager recorded a positive test on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo. Both are now isolating, along with a number of other positive cases within the City first team bubble," the club said in a statement.

This brings the number of those isolating for Covid related reasons amongst the group to 21.

