Football

Foden ready to return for City, Stones out 1 month, confirms Guardiola

Foden will be in contention to play Sunday when second-place City travels to Tottenham.

AP
MANCHESTER 03 February, 2023 20:20 IST
MANCHESTER 03 February, 2023 20:20 IST
Foden will be in contention to play Sunday when second-place City travels to Tottenham.

Foden will be in contention to play Sunday when second-place City travels to Tottenham. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Foden will be in contention to play Sunday when second-place City travels to Tottenham.

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is set to return from a foot injury but the defender John Stones will be sidelined for up to a month, manager Pep Guardiola said Friday.

Foden will be in contention to play Sunday when second-place City travels to Tottenham.

Also Read
‘He is ready to play’ - Ten Hag planning to hand Sabitzer Manchester United debut

“Yes, I think so,” Guardiola said when he was asked about the 22-year-old playmaker’s availability for this weekend. “He has trained well these last two days.”

The England international sustained the injury during City’s 2-1 loss at Manchester United on Jan. 14.

City is trying to chase down Arsenal in defense of its Premier League title and will have to manage for the next few weeks without Stones.

The England center back hurt his hamstring in the first half of last Friday’s FA Cup match, a 1-0 win over Arsenal.

Guardiola estimated three weeks to one month out for Stones: “Unfortunately, a lot of games.”

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us