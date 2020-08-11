Football Football Neville shortlisted for vacant Australia women's job Neville, who guided England to the Women's World Cup semifinal in France last year, is set to leave his role with the team at the end of his contract. Reuters 11 August, 2020 13:16 IST Phil Neville is set to leave his role as coach of the England women's soccer team. - Getty Images Reuters 11 August, 2020 13:16 IST England women's soccer coach Phil Neville is on Football Federation Australia's (FFA) three-person shortlist for the vacant 'Matildas' job, Britain's Daily Mail has reported.Neville, who guided England to the Women's World Cup semifinals in France last year, is set to leave his role with the team at the end of his contract in July 2021.The FFA have been on the lookout for a new coach for the women's national side after Ante Milicic stepped down last month.Jill Ellis, who coached the United States to back-to-back World Cup triumphs in 2015 and 2019, was also on the FFA's shortlist alongside Arsenal women's manager Joe Montemurro, the report said.The FFA did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation of the report. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos