Euro 2024: Poland vs Austria all time head-to-head record

Poland and Austria will clash in a Euro 2024 Group D match at the Oltmpiatsadion in Berlin, Germany on Friday.

Currently, Poland is at the bottom of its group, while Austria is in third place.

Ahead of the clash, both teams have faced each other 11 times till now and Poland has the superior record with wins, compared to Austria’s three.

The last time both teams played each other was in 2019, when they played out a draw.

Head-to-head record

Matches: 11

Poland: 6

Draws: 2

Austria: 3