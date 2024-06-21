MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Poland vs Austria all time head-to-head record

Ahead of the clash, both teams have faced each other 11 times till now and Poland has the superior record with wins, compared to Austria’s three.

Published : Jun 21, 2024 11:00 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
From left to right: Poland’s head coach Michal Probierz and Austria’s head coach Ralf Rangnick.
From left to right: Poland’s head coach Michal Probierz and Austria’s head coach Ralf Rangnick. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

From left to right: Poland's head coach Michal Probierz and Austria's head coach Ralf Rangnick.

Poland and Austria will clash in a Euro 2024 Group D match at the Oltmpiatsadion in Berlin, Germany on Friday.

Currently, Poland is at the bottom of its group, while Austria is in third place.

Ahead of the clash, both teams have faced each other 11 times till now and Poland has the superior record with wins, compared to Austria’s three.

The last time both teams played each other was in 2019, when they played out a draw.

Head-to-head record

Matches: 11

Poland: 6

Draws: 2

Austria: 3

