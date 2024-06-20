ENG vs WI, T20 World Cup 2024: Sweet sixteen of success for England

England’s eight-wicket win over West Indies at the Daren Sammy ground in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, on Wednesday night means Jos Buttler’s men are a step closer to reaching the semifinals. The victory, as all-encompassing as it was, was decided over one over on either side.

In the 16th over of the West Indies’ innings, with the team well-positioned at 137 for two, Andre Russell joined Nicholas Pooran in the middle. During this critical juncture, Jofra Archer delivered four precise yorkers to Pooran, ultimately dismissing him with the final ball of the over. Archer had begun his first spell in the PowerPlay bowling predominantly short, presumably to use the extra bounce with the new ball.

England’s Jofra Archer (left) is congratulated by teammate Jonathan Bairstow after dismissing West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran (right). | Photo Credit: AP

In the death overs, Archer shifted his strategy against Pooran, opting for a full line and length outside off stump. This change in tactics paid off when Archer bowled a delivery angled across, enticing Pooran to attempt a slice through the off side, resulting in a catch behind the stumps. Archer’s impressive speed, touching close to 147 kph during the over, added to the challenge.

Earlier, Pooran had made a fast start against England, scoring 16 off 10 balls, which included a stylish pickup six over midwicket off Mark Wood. This performance followed his 98 off 53 against Afghanistan on the same pitch a couple of nights earlier. However, during this innings, both Pooran and his batting partner, Johnson Charles, were cautious against England’s spin duo, Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali. Aware of his vulnerability to off-break bowling - averages less than 30 against right arm off break while striking at below 120 in all T20Is so far - Pooran opted to play Moeen conservatively, focusing on singles and twos. He faced a total of 10 balls from Moeen and Rashid combined, scoring 11 runs, which included seven singles and two twos.

READ | WI vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024: Salt, Bairstow help England end West Indies’ unbeaten run

After the quick dismissals of Charles and Rovman Powell, Pooran realised he needed to take risks. Heading into this game, the West Indies had been maintaining a run rate of over 11 runs per over in the final four overs of the World Cup. However, with five overs remaining and Archer set to bowl two of them, Pooran’s strategy was always fraught with danger, which ultimately proved costly for him. During the innings, the West Indies faced 51 dot balls. In contrast, England had only 29.

In its chase, England was cruising at 141 for 2, needing just 40 runs from the last five overs, with Phil Salt and Jonny Bairstow in control. Despite the slim chances, West Indies still harboured hopes of a comeback. However, those hopes evaporated when Salt hammered 30 runs off the 16th over bowled by Romario Shepherd, hitting three fours and three sixes. This over tied the record for the most expensive over bowled by a West Indian in a T20 World Cup.

Credit must go to Salt for pacing his innings perfectly. During the PowerPlay, he scored 35 off 20 balls, capitalising on a dropped catch by wicketkeeper Pooran when he was on seven. In the middle overs, with spinners Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase in operation, Salt bided his time, scoring at less than a run-a-ball. As the death overs approached, he unleashed his aggression, amassing 38 runs from just 10 balls. Aware that death bowling is a weakness for the West Indies, which has conceded over 10 runs per over in this phase in the tournament so far, Salt strategically targeted this vulnerability, delivering a decisive blow to the co-host.

Looking back, there were several missteps by the West Indies, but it was the events of the 16th over that truly turned the tide against it.