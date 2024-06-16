Netherlands and Poland will kick off their European campaign European Championship on Sunday in a Group D clash at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.
As far as team news is concerned, the Dutch will miss playmaker Frenkie de Jong due to an ankle injury. Poland talisman Robert Lewandowski will also miss the opening game.
On top of that, the Poles will be without right-back Matty Cash and striker Arkadiusz Milik.
Ahead of the opening clash, Sportstar predicts the starting 11 of the two teams.
Poland vs Netherlands Predicted XI
Poland (3-5-2): Szczesny; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Slisz, Piotrowski, Moder, Zalewski; Zielinski; Buksa
Netherlands (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Aké; Reijnders, Schouten, Veerman; Simons, Depay, Gakpo
Latest on Sportstar
- AUS vs SCO Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland 152/5; Australia fights back with flurry of wickets
- Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Poland vs Netherlands Group B match?
- Poland vs Netherlands all-time head-to-head record ahead of Euro 2024 Group D match
- Euro 2024: Poland vs Netherlands predicted lineups, formation
- Gretchen Walsh sets 100m fly world record at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE