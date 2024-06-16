Euro 2024: Poland vs Netherlands predicted lineups, formation

Netherlands and Poland will kick off their European campaign European Championship on Sunday in a Group D clash at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

As far as team news is concerned, the Dutch will miss playmaker Frenkie de Jong due to an ankle injury. Poland talisman Robert Lewandowski will also miss the opening game.

On top of that, the Poles will be without right-back Matty Cash and striker Arkadiusz Milik.

Ahead of the opening clash, Sportstar predicts the starting 11 of the two teams.

Poland vs Netherlands Predicted XI

Poland (3-5-2): Szczesny; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Slisz, Piotrowski, Moder, Zalewski; Zielinski; Buksa

Netherlands (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Aké; Reijnders, Schouten, Veerman; Simons, Depay, Gakpo