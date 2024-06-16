MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Poland vs Netherlands predicted lineups, formation

As far as team news is concerned, the Dutch must do without playmaker Frenkie de Jong due to an ankle injury. Poland talisman Robert Lewandowski will also miss the opening game.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 07:15 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
From left to right: Piotr Zielinski of Poland and Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands.
From left to right: Piotr Zielinski of Poland and Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

From left to right: Piotr Zielinski of Poland and Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands. | Photo Credit: AFP

Netherlands and Poland will kick off their European campaign European Championship on Sunday in a Group D clash at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

As far as team news is concerned, the Dutch will miss playmaker Frenkie de Jong due to an ankle injury. Poland talisman Robert Lewandowski will also miss the opening game.

On top of that, the Poles will be without right-back Matty Cash and striker Arkadiusz Milik.

Ahead of the opening clash, Sportstar predicts the starting 11 of the two teams.

Poland vs Netherlands Predicted XI

Poland (3-5-2): Szczesny; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Slisz, Piotrowski, Moder, Zalewski; Zielinski; Buksa

Netherlands (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Aké; Reijnders, Schouten, Veerman; Simons, Depay, Gakpo

Related Topics

Poland /

Netherlands /

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs SCO Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland 152/5; Australia fights back with flurry of wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Poland vs Netherlands Group B match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Poland vs Netherlands all-time head-to-head record ahead of Euro 2024 Group D match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Poland vs Netherlands predicted lineups, formation
    Team Sportstar
  5. Gretchen Walsh sets 100m fly world record at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Poland vs Netherlands Group B match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Poland vs Netherlands all-time head-to-head record ahead of Euro 2024 Group D match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Poland vs Netherlands predicted lineups, formation
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 Group B points table: Spain on top, defending champion Italy second on goal difference
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Defending champion Italy opens campaign with narrow 2-1 win against Albania
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs SCO Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland 152/5; Australia fights back with flurry of wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Poland vs Netherlands Group B match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Poland vs Netherlands all-time head-to-head record ahead of Euro 2024 Group D match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Poland vs Netherlands predicted lineups, formation
    Team Sportstar
  5. Gretchen Walsh sets 100m fly world record at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment