Portugal vs Czech Republic, Euro 2024: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of POR v CZE Group F match

This has been one of Portugal’s most gilded generations but with Ronaldo and 41-year-old defender Pepe in the twilight of their careers, Euro 2024 has the feel of a last hurrah.

Published : Jun 18, 2024 13:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo during a training session.
infoIcon

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo during a training session. | Photo Credit: AP

The joint top scorers at the last European Championship will face each other as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal plays Patrik Schick’s Czech Republic in its Euro 2024 Group F opener on Tuesday (June 19, 12:30 AM IST).

This has been one of Portugal’s most gilded generations but with Ronaldo and 41-year-old defender Pepe in the twilight of their careers, Euro 2024 has the feel of a last hurrah.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez in a press conference said, “I think Czechia’s style is very clear. It’s about taking risks and pressing high, with players who want to score goals. They play to win and it will be a fantastic game for neutral fans.”

PREVIEW | Portugal’s Ronaldo faces Czech Republic’s Schick in battle of top marksmen

Czech Republic manager Ivan Hašek said, “We know about Cristiano Ronaldo, but I want us to say after the game not that we played against him, but that we beat him.”

PORTUGAL VS CZECH REPUBLIC PREDICTED LINEUPS

Portugal predicted XI (4-3-3): Diogo Costa, Cancelo, Pepe, Rúben Dias, Nuno Mendes, Palhinha, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leão, Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva

Czech Republic predicted XI (3-5-2): Stanek, Holes, Hranac, Krejci, Coufal, Soucek, Provod, Barak, Jurasek, Kuchta, Schick

