Portugal beat Iceland to complete perfect Euro 2024 qualifying campaign

Bruno Fernandes scored the first goal of the night for the hosts eight minutes before the break, with a well-placed low shot from the edge of the box.

Published : Nov 20, 2023 04:26 IST , LISBON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Portugal’s Ricardo Horta celebrates scoring their second goal with Cristiano Ronaldo (r).
Portugal’s Ricardo Horta celebrates scoring their second goal with Cristiano Ronaldo (r). | Photo Credit: Reuters / Pedro Nunes
infoIcon

Portugal beat Iceland 2-0 at home on Sunday to finish their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a perfect record of 10 straight wins in Group J.

Portugal finished with 30 points, eight points ahead of Slovakia, who also qualified for next year’s finals in Germany.

Bruno Fernandes scored the first goal of the night for the hosts eight minutes before the break, with a well-placed low shot from the edge of the box.

READ MORE: Portugal vs Iceland HIGHLIGHTS, Euro 2024 qualifiers: Bruno Fernandes, Ricardo Horta give POR 2 - 0 win over ICE

Portugal doubled their lead in the 66th minute when Ricardo Horta slotted home a loose ball after Cristiano Ronaldo’s initial effort was stopped.

Iceland finished fourth in the table with 10 points.

