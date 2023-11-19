Preview

Portugal hosts Iceland in its 10th game from the Group J of the Euro 2024 qualifiers at at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. have already qualified for next summer’s continental showpiece event scheduled to be held in Germany.

Iceland, on the other hand, will be hoping for a positive result in order to improve its prospects of qualifying for the Euros via the UEFA Nations League B playoff path.