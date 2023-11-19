- November 20, 2023 00:14Where to watch the Portugal vs Iceland Euro 2024 qualifier match online?
The Euro 2024 qualifier match between Portugal and Iceland will also be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.
- November 20, 2023 00:14Where to watch the Portugal vs Iceland Euro 2024 qualifier match?
The Euro 2024 qualifier match between Portugal and Iceland will be live telecasted on the Sony Ten network.
- November 19, 2023 23:48Preview
Portugal hosts Iceland in its 10th game from the Group J of the Euro 2024 qualifiers at at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. have already qualified for next summer’s continental showpiece event scheduled to be held in Germany.
Iceland, on the other hand, will be hoping for a positive result in order to improve its prospects of qualifying for the Euros via the UEFA Nations League B playoff path.
