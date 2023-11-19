Portugal vs Iceland Euro 2024 qualifiers LIVE Streaming Info: When, where to watch Ronaldo play?

PREVIEW:

Portugal hosts Iceland in its 10th game from the Group J of the Euro 2024 qualifiers at at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. have already qualified for next summer’s continental showpiece event scheduled to be held in Germany. Portugal comes into the game with a 100 per cent record in the qualification, winning nine out of its nine matches so far.

Under the guidance of its new coach Roberto Martinez, the Southern European nation has scored 34 goals while only conceding two in the qualifying. The hosts will be seeking a 10th straight win on Monday.

Ronaldo will seek to add to his 128 international goals tally in the contest. The Al-Nassr captain is having a fantastic year in front of goal, netting 46 goals in 50 outings for both club and country.

Iceland, on the other hand, will be hoping for a positive result in order to improve its prospects of qualifying for the Euros via the UEFA Nations League B playoff path. Slovakia has also qualified alongside Portugal from the group while Luxembourg and Bosnia & Herzegovina have been confirmed in the playoffs.

READ MORE: Euro 2024 qualifiers: Portugal squad depleted for games against Liechtenstein and Iceland

The Nordic country is currently in fourth place in Group J. So far in the qualifiers, the Aron Gunnarsson-led team has won three and lost five matches. Iceland Coach Age Hareide will try to frustrate the home crowd with a low-block and a look for counter-attacks.

Form Guide in last five matches Portugal: W W W W W Iceland: L W D W L

Portugal vs Iceland - Predicted Lineups

Portugal: Rui Patricio; Antonio Silva, Ruben Dias, Goncalo Inacio; Joao Cancelo, Palhinha, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao; Ronaldo, Joao Felix

Iceland: Olafsson; Sampsted, Palsson, Ingason, Finnsson; Hlynsson, Gudmundsson, Gunnarsson; A Gudjohnsen, Finnbogason, A Sigurdsson

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will the Portugal vs Iceland Euro 2024 qualifier match start? The Euro 2024 qualifier match between Portugal and Iceland will start at 1:15 AM IST on Friday, November 21, 2023.