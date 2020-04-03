Premier League not to resume in beginning of May, to push for wage cut

The Premier League announced on Friday that the current season would not resume in the beginning of May and would return only "when it is safe and appropriate to do so".

"It was acknowledged that the Premier League will not resume at the beginning of May – and that the 2019/20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

"The restart date is under constant review with all stakeholders, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic develops and we work together through this very challenging time," the League said in a statement.

The League maintained that the overriding priority was to aid the health and wellbeing of the nation and its communities, including players, coaches, managers, club staff and supporters.

RELATED| UEFA aims for July restart for leagues, wants them completed

The statement added: "The Premier League is working closely with the whole of professional football in this country, as well as with the Government, public agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the game achieves a collaborative solution.

"With this, there is a combined objective for all remaining domestic league and cup matches to be played, enabling us to maintain the integrity of each competition.

However, any return to play will only be with the full support of Government and when medical guidance allows."

The sporting and financial implications for Premier League clubs as well as for The FA, EFL and National League were considered at today’s meeting.

- Consulting players -

In the face of substantial and continuing losses for the 2019/20 season since the suspension of matches began, and to protect employment throughout the professional game, Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to consult their players regarding a combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 per cent of total annual remuneration.

WATCH| UK Health Minister calls on Premier League players to take wage cut

This guidance will be kept under constant review as circumstances change.

The League will be in regular contact with the PFA, and the union will join a meeting which will be held tomorrow between the League, players and club representatives.

- Solidarity with clubs below PL -

Discussions also took place regarding financial relief for clubs in the short term and while there is no single solution, measures are to be put in place to immediately deal with the impact of falling cash flow.

RELATED| Ancelotti insists fair play on season restart date

Critically, the League unanimously voted to advance funds of £125 million to the EFL and National League as it is aware of the severe difficulties clubs throughout the football pyramid are suffering at this time.