Football

PSG condemns fans who created ruckus outside Neymar’s house

Fans were Wednesday chanting for the board to resign outside club headquarters before further clips showed a group of supporters visit the home of Neymar and called for him to leave the club.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 04 May, 2023 07:37 IST
Chennai 04 May, 2023 07:37 IST
Neymar, who has 13 goals and 11 assists in Ligue 1 this season, has not played since a 4-3 win over Lille in February due to an injury.

Neymar, who has 13 goals and 11 assists in Ligue 1 this season, has not played since a 4-3 win over Lille in February due to an injury. | Photo Credit: AFP

Fans were Wednesday chanting for the board to resign outside club headquarters before further clips showed a group of supporters visit the home of Neymar and called for him to leave the club.

Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain has condemned the actions of fans who created commotion outside Neymar’s house on Thursday.

PSG ultras were Wednesday chanting for the board to resign outside club headquarters before further clips showed a group of supporters visit the home of Neymar and called for him to leave the club.

“Paris Saint-Germain most strongly condemns the intolerable and insulting actions of a small group of individuals that took place on Wednesday.” a club statement from PSG read.

“Whatever the differences of opinion, nothing justifies such actions. The Club gives its full support to its players, its staff and all those targetted by such shameful behaviour.” the statement further read.

Also Read
PSG will not renew Messi’s contract after trip to Saudi Arabia- report

Neymar recently underwent surgery for an ankle injury and has been sidelined indefinitely. In a post on his official Instagram handle, Neymar vowed to “come back stronger” after his injury.

Neymar, who has 13 goals and 11 assists in Ligue 1 this season, has not played since a 4-3 win over Lille in February, but returned to PSG training center, proceeding with the removal of his protective boot.

The past week has been a rocky ride for the Paris club as Lionel Messi was allegedly suspended after an unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia, amid transfer talks between the World Cup winner and Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal.

Messi will miss the upcoming Ligue 1 matches against Troyes and Ajaccio but might return for the match against Auxerre on May 21.

PSG is on top of the standings with 75 points from 33 matches. Messi has bagged 15 goals and as many assists from 14 appearances so far this season.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Ryan Mason back again as manager to help Tottenham Hotspur in crisis

WATCH: Naples turns blue as Serie A title fever grows

Kalyan Chaubey says women’s football a priority for the AIFF, lays out roadmap for Indian football under new regime

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

In Photos: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United in historic win at Anfield

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us