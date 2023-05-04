PSG condemns fans who created ruckus outside Neymar’s house

Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain has condemned the actions of fans who created commotion outside Neymar’s house on Thursday.

PSG ultras were Wednesday chanting for the board to resign outside club headquarters before further clips showed a group of supporters visit the home of Neymar and called for him to leave the club.

“Paris Saint-Germain most strongly condemns the intolerable and insulting actions of a small group of individuals that took place on Wednesday.” a club statement from PSG read.

“Whatever the differences of opinion, nothing justifies such actions. The Club gives its full support to its players, its staff and all those targetted by such shameful behaviour.” the statement further read.

Neymar recently underwent surgery for an ankle injury and has been sidelined indefinitely. In a post on his official Instagram handle, Neymar vowed to “come back stronger” after his injury.

Neymar, who has 13 goals and 11 assists in Ligue 1 this season, has not played since a 4-3 win over Lille in February, but returned to PSG training center, proceeding with the removal of his protective boot.

The past week has been a rocky ride for the Paris club as Lionel Messi was allegedly suspended after an unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia, amid transfer talks between the World Cup winner and Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal.

Messi will miss the upcoming Ligue 1 matches against Troyes and Ajaccio but might return for the match against Auxerre on May 21.

PSG is on top of the standings with 75 points from 33 matches. Messi has bagged 15 goals and as many assists from 14 appearances so far this season.