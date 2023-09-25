MagazineBuy Print

Homophobic chants by PSG fans again overshadow French football’s biggest game

Olivier Klein, the inter-ministerial delegate for the fight against racism, anti-Semitism and anti-LGBT hatred (Dilcrah), posted a video on Monday of PSG supporters using homophobic slurs aimed at rival Marseille.

Published : Sep 25, 2023 18:20 IST , Brussels - 2 MINS READ

AP
Fans light flares during the French League One match between Paris Saint Germain and Olympique de Marseille.
Fans light flares during the French League One match between Paris Saint Germain and Olympique de Marseille. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Fans light flares during the French League One match between Paris Saint Germain and Olympique de Marseille. | Photo Credit: AP

Homophobic chanting by sections of Paris Saint-Germain fans targeting Marseille players has again marred the biggest game in French football, prompting calls for sanctions.

Olivier Klein, the inter-ministerial delegate for the fight against racism, anti-Semitism and anti-LGBT hatred (Dilcrah), posted a video on Monday of PSG supporters using insulting homophobic slurs aimed at rival Marseille

PSG won the game at the Parc des Princes 4-0.

“Very shocked by the unbearable homophobic chants heard at the Parc des Princes,” Klein said on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter. He added that he will ask PSG and the French league authorities to bring in sanctions, and will look at the possibility of starting judicial action.

ALSO READ | AJAX IN EXISTENTIAL CRISIS

French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera joined the criticism of the fans. She said the disciplinary committee of the French federation will look into the case and urged PSG to file a legal complaint in a bid to “identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice, so that they can be removed from the stadiums.”

“It is unthinkable to remain deaf to such hateful and homophobic chants in our stands,” she said. “Regardless of the rivalry and the stakes involved, they must be fought relentlessly by fans, those involved in the competition, the authorities and the public authorities. Yesterday, these chants spoiled the party at the Parc. We need to eradicate it from our stadiums as a matter of urgency.”

Homophobic chants, often heard at French league matches, have been tolerated for a long time by many club officials, and football authorities have struggled to find appropriate ways of tackling the issue.

Following a match at the Parc des Princes four years ago between PSG and Marseille during which some home fans used homophobic insults, the French league launched an action plan allowing spectators to report sexist, homophobic or racist incidents they witness. The abuse has not stopped, though.

