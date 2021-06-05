PSG Feminine wins French league to end Lyon's 14-year hold

Paris Saint-Germain won its maiden Division 1 Feminine title with a 3-0 win over Dijon on Friday to end Lyon's 14-year dominance in the top division.

PSG went into the final match-day of the season a point ahead of second-placed Lyon after a goalless draw between the top-two last week.

Goals from Sara Dabritz, Irene Paredes and Jordyn Huitema secured the title for the Paris side as Lyon's 8-0 demolition of Fleury went in vain.

Lyon has been the most successful women's football team in the last two decades owing to their dominance in both the league and Champions League.