PSG beats Lille to reach French Cup quarterfinals

Paris St Germain forwards Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe fired it to a 3-0 win over Lille on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the French Cup.Argentine Icardi put the holder in front by bundling the ball into the net in the ninth minute while France striker Mbappe doubled its advantage from the penalty spot shortly before halftime.Lille, which leads PSG at the top of the Ligue 1 standings by three points, was awarded a penalty in the second half which would have given it hope of clawing its way back into the Cup tie.But PSG keeper Keylor Navas saved Yusuf Yazici's spot-kick, a week after keeping out a penalty from Barcelona's Lionel Messi in the Champions League, and Mbappe rounded off the victory for the host by striking again in stoppage time.