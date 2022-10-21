League leader PSG will take on Ajaccio, which is languishing at the bottom of the table, in Ligue 1 at the Stade Francois Coty stadium on Saturday.
Neymar won’t add to his league-high nine goals because the Brazil star is suspended for leader Paris Saint-Germain’s trip to face Ajaccio.
Central defender Sergio Ramos is also suspended as PSG looks to maintain its unbeaten start to the season and move six points clear of second-place Lorient.
In Neymar’s absence, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi could be joined in attack by Hugo Ekitike, who has yet to score after mainly being used as a substitute by coach Christophe Galtier.
-AP
Where to watch the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Ajaccio?
The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Ajaccio will be telecast live on Sports 18 channel and can also be live streamed on Voot app/website and JioTV app.
When does PSG play Ajaccio in Ligue 1?
The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Ajaccio will kick-off at 12.30 am IST on Saturday.