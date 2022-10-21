Football

Ajaccio vs PSG, Ligue 1 Live Streaming Info: When, where to watch, head-to-head, predicted XI 

Here is all you need to know about the Ligue 1 clash between last placed Ajaccio and PSG at the Stade Francois Coty stadium.

Team Sportstar
21 October, 2022 10:33 IST
21 October, 2022 10:33 IST
Neymar, who scored in the derby vs Marseille, will not travel with the PSG squad as he is suspended.

Neymar, who scored in the derby vs Marseille, will not travel with the PSG squad as he is suspended.

League leader PSG will take on Ajaccio, which is languishing at the bottom of the table, in Ligue 1 at the Stade Francois Coty stadium on Saturday.

Neymar won’t add to his league-high nine goals because the Brazil star is suspended for leader Paris Saint-Germain’s trip to face Ajaccio.

Central defender Sergio Ramos is also suspended as PSG looks to maintain its unbeaten start to the season and move six points clear of second-place Lorient.

In Neymar’s absence, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi could be joined in attack by Hugo Ekitike, who has yet to score after mainly being used as a substitute by coach Christophe Galtier. 

-AP

Predicted XI
Ajaccio: Leroy; Youssouf, Gonzalez, Avinel, Koné; Nouri, Marchetti, Coutadeur, Spadanuda; El Idrissy, Moussiti-Oko
PSG: Donnaruma; Hakimi, Mukiele, Marquinhos, Bernat; Ruiz, Verratti, Vitinha; Ekitike, Messi; Mbappé
Head-to-head stats
Total matches: 15
PSG: 5
Ajaccio: 2
Draw: 8
Last 5 meetings
Ajaccio 0-0 PSG
Ajaccio 1-2 PSG
PSG 1-1 Ajaccio
PSG 0-0 Ajaccio
Ajaccio 0-0 PSG

Where to watch the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Ajaccio?

The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Ajaccio will be telecast live on Sports 18 channel and can also be live streamed on Voot app/website and JioTV app.

When does PSG play Ajaccio in Ligue 1?

The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Ajaccio will kick-off at 12.30 am IST on Saturday.

