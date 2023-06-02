PSG to face Ronaldo on Japan summer tour

Published : Jun 02, 2023 12:58 IST , Tokyo - 1 MIN READ

Paris St Germain players Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi with teammates during a training session at the Ooredoo Training Centre, Saint-Germain-en-Laye, on June 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Paris Saint-Germain will face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and Champion League finalist Inter Milan in summer friendlies in Japan, the French title holder said Friday.

PSG travelled to Japan to play three local clubs last summer and was greeted by sell-out crowds, even for its training sessions.

This year it will take on Saudi side Al Nassr in Osaka on July 25 and J-League club Cerezo Osaka three days later.

There will be no head-to-head however between Ronaldo and old rival Lionel Messi, with the Argentine set to leave PSG.

Messi was not among the players PSG used to illustrate the tour announcement on its website.

The side round off its Japan visits against Inter, who plays Manchester City in the Champions League final, at Tokyo’s National Stadium on August 1.

City, Bayern Munich and Celtic have also announced tours to Japan this summer.

PSG clinched a record 11th French title last week as Messi scored in a 1-1 away draw at Strasbourg.