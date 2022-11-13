PSG 5-0 Auxerre Highlights: Messi, Mbappe, Neymar leave for FIFA World Cup 2022 with a Ligue 1 win

Match Report: Ligue 1: PSG beats Auxerre 5-0 in last match before FIFA World Cup 2022

Full Time! PSG completes a five star performance An early goal by Kylian Mbappe, followed by four second half goals saw Paris Saint-Germain go into the World Cup break with a five point cushion in Ligue 1.

90’

Sarabia takes the free kick and his left-footed curler is headed over the goal by Nordi Mukiele as PSG continues to look for more goals in the match

84’ GOAL! Ekitike scores his first goal for Paris Saint-Germain PSG presses high and Jeanvier’s mistake to not be able to get hold of the ball sees Ekitike steal it and then shoot on target to score the fifth goal for the hosts.

81’ GOAL! Sanches scores for PSG Renato Sanches tries a goal, but Auxerre tracks back and he passes to Ekitike, who fails to land a shot. However, he passes to Renato and this time, the Portuguese shoots to see the ball enter the goal after a deflection off the post.

77’

Pablo Sarabia tries to create a chance with a clinical cross from the left, but Costil intercepts and catches the ball with one hand, getting in back in play eventually.

Three changes for Paris Saint-Germain! In: Pablo Sarabia, Hugo Ekitike, Presnel Kimpembe, Out: Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, Sergio Ramos

72’

Christophe Gaultier looks to bring on more players as PSG - studded with players set for the 2022 FIFA World Cup - plans to rest the first-team regular with the score line comfortably in its favour.

70’

Chance! Auxerre’s corner kick is almost connected by Sakhi as the ball rifles past the box and out of play for a PSG goal kick.

67’ Off the woodwork! Messi sprints into the Auxerre half and then lets a left-footed curler fly, which comes off the goalpost as PSG almost scores a fourth goal in the match.

64’

PSG looks to ease out the pressure with Sergio Ramos commanding the defence with the French side building slowly from the back and the forwards laying deep.

61’ Change for PSG! In: Renato Sanches, Out: Carlos Soler

57’ GOAL! Hakimi makes it 3-0 for PSG PSG attacks on the counter and Mbappe delivers a good cross for Hakimi, who beats the Auxerre defence in pace and then beats Costil one-on-one to score the third for Paris Saint-Germain.

56’

Auxerre makes a great attempt to pull one goal back. Niang barges into the box as Mendes struggles to tracks back and his cross is intercepted by Ramos and PSG goes in a counter attack.

51’ GOAL! PSG 2-0 AJA Nuno Mendes carries the ball into the box after beating three Auxerre defenders, crosses for Soler, who heads the ball into the net.

48’

Neymar tries to start an attack along the left flank, passes to Messi, who fails to find Mendes and Auxerre goes for an attack on the opposite side. The development is finally stopped by Danilo, who gets the ball back and passes it to Neymar.

Second Half begins! Another 45 minutes of Ligue 1 begins as Auxerre looks to make a comeback in the match against Paris Saint-Germain.

Half-Time! PSG 1-0 AJA An early goal from Kylian Mbappe keeps PSG ahead in the Ligue 1 match against Auxerre at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France.

43’

Neymar tries to defend the ball in the PSG box, but Mensah dispossesses him the first time, but concedes a foul in the next attempt and PSG resumes play with a quick free-kick.

40’

Foul! Danilo tries to get the ball and Niang goes down in the process. However, shortly after the player is back on his feet, the match resumes. No foul given whatsoever.

38’

Chance! PSG attacks on the counter, with Mbappe sprinting into the box, but his ball for Messi is met by the Argentine, who gets to it, but fails to keep the shot on target.

36’ Messi’s shot goes side-netting Messi tries an attack on the counter this time, draws defender towards himself, but still sprints into the box to launch a shot. However, the ball rattles the sides of the net.

34’

Corner kick for Auxerre as Autret takes it. But PSG clears it way as Gaultier signals the players to be careful with injuries a week before the World Cup.

31’

Messi tries to cook something, pairing up with Verratti, gets the ball back from the Italian and passes to his right for Mendes. However, the final pass to Neymar sees the ball finally end to nothing as AJ Auxerre’s despair keeps it just one goal behind.

29’

PSG is looking to stretch the opposition with passes from the left to the right side of the midfield and Mbappe beats Auxerre with his pace, then tries to cut in to his right. However, he is surrounded by two white shirts to out the attack to bed.

27’

Mendes makes a run along the left flank and gets the ball via an aerial pass. He tries to head the ball to Messi but Jeanvier has looked omnipresent in the box and he heads it away then and again, seconds later, denying Neymar the second time.

Auxerre’s French defender Paul Joly (L) fights for the ball with Paris Saint-Germain’s Portuguese defender Nuno Mendes during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and AJ Auxerre at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on November 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

25’

PSG is enjoying fair bit of possession at the back as Gaultier’s men try to build from the back. The ball moves around from Hakimi to Ramos and to Mendes who tries to carry the ball along the left flank.

24’

PSG plays one-touch passes to build an attack, with the ball moving from Mbappe to Danilo and finally to Messi, but his pass is intercepted by Jeanvier to stop the ball getting into the Auxerre penalty box.

22’

Messi drops back to receive the ball in the PSG half and flies in a long ball looking for Mbappe, but Costil is the usual suspect to intercept and put that attempt to bed.

20’

Nuno Mendes tries to in another attack, with Mendes passing for Danilo Pereira, but the Portugal international is forced out with Auxerre ensuring they do not concede another so soon.

16’

Save! Niang forces Donnarumma to make a good save on his right with a left-footed shot on his return from suspension and the corner kick that follows is eventually cleared by PSG

11’ GOAAAAL!!!!! Mbappe scores early to give PSG the lead PSG attacks on the counter with with Soler crossing for Neymar, who misses it. But Mendes gets to it in the follow-up and crosses to Mbappe, who steers it into the net for a goal

8’

Neymar passes to Messi, who flicks it to Mbappe, but the ball in the AJ Auxerre box is intercepted by the goalie Costil before the France international got to it.

7’

Auxerre is trying to draw PSG to attempt a counter attack, but it needs to be careful of the firepower PSG’s forward three hold -- Messi, Mbappe and Neymar - all three going to the World Cup and have made the side a formidable one this season.

5’

In the first half of the game, the host PSG has naturally looked the more aggressive side, but Mbappe, though coming close to scoring in the second minute, could not land a shot that could trouble Auxerre.

Kick Off! The Ligue 1 match between PSG and AJ Auxerre is underway in Paris. The host starts from left to right, in its home kit, while AJA, in white, starts from the other side.

5:25 pm: The players are out on the field The teams who locked horns in the final of the 2015 Coupe de France are back with fresh squads with Messi, Mbappe and Neymar ready to fire in the last league match before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

5:15 pm: PSG vs AJ Auxerre H2H Seince December 2010, PSG and AJ Auxerre have net five times and just onece has the match ended in a draw. Auxerre has not beaten PSG since March 2011, and has won twice in the five encounters while PSG has won the remaining two matches.

5:00 pm - Form Guide: Paris Saint-Germain is the only Ligue 1 side without a loss this season and it is also unbeaten in all competitions. PSG has won its last six matches and has scored 19 goals in them, while AJ Auxerre has gone into a downward spiral since a 1-0 win over Strasbourg in August. In the next 10 games that it has played, it has won just won game and drawn four. It comes into the match after a 1-1 draw to Troyes.

4:45 pm: Messi returns for last game before FIFA World Cup 2022 Lionel Messi, who was ruled out for the Ligue 1 match against FC Lorient with some problem in his Achilles, returns to the starting XI as the Argentine looks to finish league football on a high before heading to Qatar with Argentina.

4:30 pm - Starting lineups: PSG: Donnarumma (GK), Hakimi, Mukiele, Ramos, Mendes, Soler, Danilo, Verratti (C), Neymar , Messi, Mbappé Auxerre: Costil (GK), Joly, Mensah, Jenvire, Jubal, Raveloson, Sinayoko, Toure (C), Sakhi, Autret, Niang

PSG will look to go into the World Cup break in a bid to continue its unbeaten streak this season when it faces Auxerre at home on Sunday. Christophe Galtier’s side was given a run for their money when Lorient almost took the lead before Danilo Pereira scored the winner late in the second half.

The team last drew a match in a month ago, on October 12, against Benfica in the Champions League and sits on top of the table with a two-point cushion, which, in case of a win, will increase to five after Round 15 of Ligue 1.

Auxerre, on the other hand, has just one win in its last 10 matches and comes into the match after a 1-1 draw to Troyes. It sits 15th in the league table with 13 points.