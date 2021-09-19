Ligue 1 LIVE; updates; commentary PSG vs Lyon: Mbappe in PSG squad; Messi to make his first league start?

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon match being played at the Parc Des Princes in Paris, France.

Match Preview

Kylian Mbappe is set to be included in Paris St Germain's squad for Sunday's Ligue 1 game at home to Olympique Lyonnais after picking up an ankle injury in the Champions League this week although he will face a last-minute test.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino said the France striker had been recovering well from the injury sustained in the 1-1 draw at Club Brugge on Wednesday.

ALSO READ - Leonardo confident Mbappe will extend PSG contract

"He has trained with the group with some caution. We're happy with the evolution and tomorrow we will see how he responds," Pochettino told a news conference on Saturday.

Lionel Messi is expected to start with Neymar for his first game at the Parc des Princes after playing 30 minutes in a 2-0 win at Stade de Reims last month and the full game at Brugge.

ALSO READ - French roundup: Strasbourg beats Metz 3-0 in Ligue 1

PSG leads the Ligue 1 standings with a maximum 15 points, seven ahead of Lyon which has won its last two games after a stuttering start to the season and beat Rangers 2-0 in the Europa League on Thursday.

The capital side will again be without ex-Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos, still recovering from a left thigh injury, and midfielder Marco Verratti who has not regained full fitness after picking up a knee injury on international duty with Italy.