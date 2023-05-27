Paris Saint-Germain will clash against Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade de la Meinau on Sunday.

With a 2-1 win against Auxerre in its last match courtesy of a first-half brace by Kylian Mbappe, PSG almost ensured that it wins the Ligue 1 crown for a record 11th time.

With Marseille out of the title race, second-placed Lens is the only team, which can spoilsport to PSG’s title ambitions. However, Lens is six points behind PSG with just two games left to play.

As things stand, a solitary point from PSG’s final two fixtures from Strasbourg and Clermont will be enough for Christopher Galtier and his men to win the league.

Predicted XI Strasbourg: Sels(GK); Doukoure, Nyamsi, Le Marchand, Perrin, Guilbert; Diarra, Sissoko, Sanson, Bellegarde; Diallo PSG: Donnarumma(GK); Pembele, Pereira, Ramos; Zaire-Emery, Sanches, Vitinha, Verratti, Bernat; Messi, Mbappe

When and where will the Strasbourg vs PSG Ligue 1 match kick-off?

The Strasbourg vs PSG match will kick-off at 12:30 AM, May 28, Monday at the Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg, France.

Where can you watch the Strasbourg vs PSG Ligue 1 match?

The Strasbourg vs PSG Ligue 1 match will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 channel. The match will also be live streamed on Voot app/website and JioTV app.