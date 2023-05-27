Football

Strasbourg vs PSG, Ligue 1 Live Streaming Info: When, where to watch, predicted XI 

As things stand, a solitary point from PSG’s final two fixtures from Strasbourg and Clermont will be enough for Christopher Galtier and his men to win the league.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 27 May, 2023 17:50 IST
File Photo: Lionel Messi takes part in a warm up session ahead of the French L1 football match between AJ Auxerre and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade de l’Abbe-Deschamps in Auxerre, May 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP/ARNAUD FINISTRE

Paris Saint-Germain will clash against Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade de la Meinau on Sunday.

With a 2-1 win against Auxerre in its last match courtesy of a first-half brace by Kylian Mbappe, PSG almost ensured that it wins the Ligue 1 crown for a record 11th time.

With Marseille out of the title race, second-placed Lens is the only team, which can spoilsport to PSG’s title ambitions. However, Lens is six points behind PSG with just two games left to play.

Predicted XI
Strasbourg: Sels(GK); Doukoure, Nyamsi, Le Marchand, Perrin, Guilbert; Diarra, Sissoko, Sanson, Bellegarde; Diallo
PSG: Donnarumma(GK); Pembele, Pereira, Ramos; Zaire-Emery, Sanches, Vitinha, Verratti, Bernat; Messi, Mbappe

When and where will the Strasbourg vs PSG Ligue 1 match kick-off?

The Strasbourg vs PSG match will kick-off at 12:30 AM, May 28, Monday at the Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg, France.

Where can you watch the Strasbourg vs PSG Ligue 1 match?

The Strasbourg vs PSG Ligue 1 match will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 channel. The match will also be live streamed on Voot app/website and JioTV app.

