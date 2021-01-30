Football Football PSG's Verratti and Diallo test positive for COVID-19 Paris St Germain midfielder Marco Verratti and defender Abdou Diallo have tested positive for COVID-19. Reuters 30 January, 2021 12:50 IST PSG midfielder Marco Verratti has tested positive for COVID-19. - Getty Images Reuters 30 January, 2021 12:50 IST Paris St Germain midfielder Marco Verratti and defender Abdou Diallo have tested positive for COVID-19, the French champions announced on Friday."Marco Verratti and Abdou Diallo have returned positive tests for COVID-19," PSG said in a statement."They will start a period of isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocols." Court gives banned African soccer head hope of election bid French regulations state that a positive COVID-19 test triggers a seven-day isolation period.Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain visit second-bottom Lorient on Sunday and host basement side Nimes on Wednesday before their clash at bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille on Feb.7.Italy international Verratti was suspended for the Lorient game. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos