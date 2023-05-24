Football

PSV regrets Van Nistelrooy’s decision to quit

PSV confirmed that Van Nistelrooy had left following discussions with the club’s management after it was reported that several players made complaints about his style of coaching and tactics.

24 May, 2023
Ruud van Nistelrooy at the Emirates stadium in 2022.

Ruud van Nistelrooy at the Emirates stadium in 2022. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Ian Walton, File

Coach Ruud van Nistelrooy has quit PSV Eindhoven citing a lack of management support and amid reports of a player revolt, despite leading the club to a Dutch Cup final victory last month and potentially a place in the Champions League next season.

PSV confirmed on Wednesday that Van Nistelrooy had left following discussions with the club’s management after it was reported that several players made complaints about his style of coaching and tactics.

It was initially suggested the two parties would talk more at the end of the Dutch season that concludes on Sunday, but Van Nistelrooy tendered his resignation on Wednesday morning. PSV said in a statement it regretted the move.

“Head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy announced this morning that he is leaving PSV,” the club said. “PSV regrets his decision and is grateful to him for winning the Johan Cruijff Shield and the Dutch Cup, and hopes to finish the season in second place.”

Assistant coach Fred Rutten will lead the side in its final league game at AZ Alkmaar, where a point would secure second position and a berth in the Champions League next term, denying Ajax Amsterdam its place in Europe’s elite club competition.

Former Manchester United forward Van Nistelrooy, 46, took over the reins at PSV at the start of this season as a replacement for Roger Schmidt and had an early setback when it was dumped out of the Champions League by Rangers in the playoff round.

Victory over Ajax on penalties in the Dutch Cup final last month could not mask the tension between the coach and his players. There were also reports in the Netherlands that he had a strained relationship with assistants Rutten and Andre Ooijer.

