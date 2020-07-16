Football Football Asian Champions League to restart with groups in Qatar hub Qatar will be the host of all western region games through the semifinals, the AFC says. PTI Kuala Lumpur 16 July, 2020 15:49 IST PTI Kuala Lumpur 16 July, 2020 15:49 IST The Asian Champions League is set to restart after a seven-month pause with Qatar announced on Thursday as the host of all western region games through the semifinals.The Asian Football Confederation said 16 teams - including four from Saudi Arabia and four from the United Arab Emirates - will go to Qatar as a centralised venue to complete the group stage starting from 14 September. Games in Asia’s top club competition have not been played since February due to the coronavirus pandemic.ALSO READ | Qatar World Cup cuts jobs after 'efficiency exercise'Teams advancing from the groups will stay in Qatar for single-leg knockout games from the round of 16 to the western semifinal on 3 October. The 39 scheduled games will produce a finalist from the western region.The AFC said possible host nations in eastern Asia to stage the other half of the competition have until 24 July to submit their interest.The Asian Champions Leagues east region groups include teams from Australia, China, Japan and South Korea. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos