Brazil v Argentina World Cup qualifier won’t be replayed, AFA says

The game between Brazil and Argentina got cancelled after Brazilian health authorities accused several players of violating the country's COVID-19 quarantine rules.

Reuters
16 August, 2022 22:43 IST
Brazil and Argentina have already advanced to the finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil suspended last year will not be replayed, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said on Tuesday.

On Sept. 5, the game between the two football giants got cancelled after Brazilian health authorities accused several English Premier League players of violating the country's COVID-19 quarantine rules.

The AFA said the case was now resolved with the Brazilian Football Confederation and soccer's world governing body FIFA.

The AFA was ordered to pay a fine of 150,000 Swiss francs, with half the amount suspended for a two-year probationary period.

Both teams, Brazil and Argentina, have qualified for this year's World Cup in Qatar. Brazil topped the CONMEBOL table with 45 points while Argentine claimed second place on 39. Uruguay and Ecuador took the other two automatic World Cup spots.

