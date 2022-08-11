Football

Real Madrid beats Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 to clinch UEFA Super Cup title

David Alaba and Karim Benzema scored in each half for Real Madrid to win the UEFA Super Cup with a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

11 August, 2022 02:50 IST
Real Madrid‘s Thibaut Courtois with the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the European Super Cup

Real Madrid‘s Thibaut Courtois with the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the European Super Cup | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

This time, there were only two goals.

Alaba prodded the opener home from close range in the 37th minute when Casemiro cushioned Benzema’s header back after a corner. The French star then sealed Madrid’s record-equaling fifth Super Cup title in the 65th thanks to an assist from the lively Vinicius Junior.

It was Benzema’s 324th goal for Madrid, overtaking club legend Raúl. Only Cristiano Ronaldo has more after scoring 450 goals for the club between 2009-18.

But the game between the Champions League winner, Madrid, and Europa League champion, Frankfurt, failed to match the spectacle of their previous meeting.

Their only other competitive game was the 1960 European Cup final, when Alfredo Di Stéfano scored three goals and Ferenc Puskás chipped in with four to give Madrid a 7-3 win and fifth consecutive European crown.

