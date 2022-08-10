Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE UEFA Super Cup: Benzema, Modric, Kroos start for Madrid; streaming info

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup match from the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Finland.

11:45 pm: The prize!

11:30 pm: Head-to-Head record of both the teams

Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt have met just once in the 1960 European Cup final at Hampden Park in Scotland when Real had won its fifth straight European title.

11:15 pm: Starting Lineups!

Real Madrid XI: Courtois (GK); Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius JR.

Eintracht Frankfurt XI: Trapp (GK); N’Dicka, Tuta, Toure; Lenz, Rode, Sow, Knauff; Lindstroem, Kamada; Borre.

Match preview

Real Madrid will look to start the 2022-23 campaign with a win when it faces Europa League champion Eintracht Frankfurt at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Finland on Wednesday.

The 14-time European Champion has allowed Gareth Bale and Isco Alcaron to leave Santiago Bernabeu after their contracts expire.

It will hope to find more success under Carlos Ancelotti, who became the most successful Champions League manager after lifting the UCL last season. The Italian has already won the Super Cup with Real in 2014 and will look to double his tally of the trophy with the Spanish Giant.

On the other hand, Eintracht Frankfurt has never played in this competition. And, it has begun the Bundesliga season with a dismal performance against Bayern Munich.

The UEFA Super Cup sees the UCL and UEL winners lock horns and a win for the German side will be a pleasant surprise to cheer for, early on in the season.

Real Madrid is chasing its fifth UEFA Super Cup, not having won it since 2017 – one that will equal it with AC Milan and Barcelona.

It will be the first UEFA club competition final to use the semi-automated offside technology. The system was tested at the women’s Euro 2022 in England and in the Champions League last season. It was also approved by FIFA for the World Cup in Qatar.

When does the match start and where can you watch it?

The UEFA Super Cup final match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt will kick off at 12:30 am IST on August 11. The match will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD and live streamed online on SonyLIV, JioTV.

**Broadcast and streaming info for Indian viewers only**