Madrid will be patient with Guler after debut, boss Ancelotti says

The 18-year-old Turkey international made an impressive first appearance at Aranda de Duero, nearly six months after his move to Santiago Bernabeu from Super Lig club Fenerbahce.

Published : Jan 07, 2024 14:04 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti reacts during a match.
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti reacts during a match. | Photo Credit: Reuters / Vincent West
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti reacts during a match. | Photo Credit: Reuters / Vincent West

Real Madrid will not rush things with Turkish attacking midfielder Arda Guler, manager Carlo Ancelotti said after the 18-year-old made his long-awaited debut for the Spanish giants in its 3-1 win over Arandina in the Copa del Rey on Saturday.

The Turkey international made an impressive first appearance at Aranda de Duero, nearly six months after his move to Santiago Bernabeu from Super Lig club Fenerbahce. Guler suffered a series of injuries since penning a six-year deal for a reported transfer fee of 20 million euros ($21.88 million).

The LaLiga leaders cruised into the last 16 with the win against Arandina.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

“Guler performed well for an hour. It was important for him to get used to playing with the team. He will gradually build up his fitness level and intensity,” Ancelotti told reporters.

“We have to be patient with him, but he showed his quality in the first half. It’s important that he’s back.

“He has personality and character, and that’s good. He has good quality with his left foot, but character is an important aspect to do well at Real Madrid.”

Madrid next hosts rivals Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday.

