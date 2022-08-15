Football

Real Madrid fights back to defeat promoted Almeria in season opener

Real Madrid recovered from conceding an early goal to beat newly promoted Almeria 2-1 in its opening match of the LaLiga season.

Reuters
15 August, 2022 07:08 IST
15 August, 2022 07:08 IST
Real Madrid’s David Alaba celebrates scoring his side’s second goal with teammates.

Real Madrid’s David Alaba celebrates scoring his side’s second goal with teammates. | Photo Credit: JON NAZCA

Real Madrid recovered from conceding an early goal to beat newly promoted Almeria 2-1 in its opening match of the LaLiga season.

Real Madrid recovered from conceding an early goal to beat newly promoted Almeria 2-1 in its opening match of the LaLiga season on Sunday.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti kept his word and made five changes to the starting 11 that won both the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup, including handing debuts to new signings Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni.

But the gamble looked to have backfired when striker Largie Ramazani opened the scoring for Almeria after ghosting behind Rudiger in the sixth minute.

Also Read
Conte, Tuchel get red cards in fiery Tottenham vs Chelsea 2-2 draw

Vinicius Jr had several chances to equalise but goalkeeper Fernando Martinez made at least three crucial stops from close range strikes by the Brazilian.

Last year’s LaLiga top goalscorer Karim Benzema had a disappointing showing as Almeria’s five-man defence did a superb job in shackling him, showing real grit as they tried to defend their lead.

Real finished the first half with almost 70% of possession and 17 goals attempts against only a couple for the home team.

Real piled on the pressure after the break when Ancelotti sent on veterans Luka Modric and Eden Hazard from the bench in place of young French midfielders Eduardo Camavinga and Tchouameni, who struggled to make an impact.

Lucas Vazquez scored the equaliser from a rebound after another individual effort from Vinicius in the 61st minute and substitute David Alaba scored the winner from a free kick into the upper left corner in the 75th minute.

“It was a complicated match, they explored very well the spaces that we left on the back of the defence,” Ancelotti told Movistar Plus.

“Tchouameni and Camavinga didn’t show their true quality and potential but sometimes Real Madrid shirt is a heavy burden for the young players.

“I have full confidence that they will progress because they are high level players.” 

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Haaland: I have fun, I score goals, I win games, it’s easy

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us