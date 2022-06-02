Football Football Real Madrid boosts defense by signing Rüdiger from Chelsea Real Madrid brought in Antonio Rüdiger from Chelsea on a four-year contract. The Germany international will be officially introduced on Monday. AP MADRID 02 June, 2022 20:47 IST FILE PHOTO: The 29-year-old central defender helped Chelsea in its run to titles in the Champions League, Europa League, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FA Cup. - GETTY IMAGES AP MADRID 02 June, 2022 20:47 IST Real Madrid signed Antonio Rüdiger on a free transfer on Thursday, calling him “one of the best defenders in the world” and strengthening its squad after becoming European champion for a record-extending 14th time.Madrid brought in Rüdiger from Chelsea on a four-year contract. The Germany international will be officially introduced on Monday.Madrid praised Rüdiger's “very commanding physical presence” and his experience playing in England, Germany and Italy.The 29-year-old central defender helped Chelsea in its run to titles in the Champions League, Europa League, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FA Cup.READ | Neymar doubles up from the spot as Brazil thumps KoreaHe scored five goals in 54 matches with Chelsea last season, both a record for him with the club.Rüdiger made his Bundesliga debut with Stuttgart as an 18-year-old before joining Roma in 2015 and eventually Chelsea in 2017.Real Madrid played the Champions League final against Liverpool with central defenders Éder Militão and David Alaba, who was signed a year ago from Bayern Munich.Madrid was without veteran Sergio Ramos after he joined Paris Saint-Germain, with Nacho Fernández playing in central defense when needed. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :