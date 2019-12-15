Football Football Ribery set to miss 10 weeks after ankle surgery After undergoing surgery on his ankle, Franck Ribery is set to miss 10 weeks playing for Serie A side Fiorentina. Dejan Kalinic 15 December, 2019 12:17 IST Fiorentina star Franck Ribery suffered the injury during1-0 loss to Lecce in Serie A on November 30 - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 15 December, 2019 12:17 IST Fiorentina star Franck Ribery is set to miss 10 weeks after undergoing surgery on his ankle on Saturday. Ribery, 36, suffered the injury during Fiorentina's 1-0 loss to Lecce in Serie A on November 30. Fiorentina announced on Saturday that the French attacker had undergone surgery and they expect him to resume full training in around 10 weeks' time. "Franck Ribery today underwent surgery for stabilisation of the tibiofibular syndesmosis," a club statement read. "The operation, carried out by Professor Gabel, was a complete success.READ | Tierney to miss three months as Arsenal confirms shoulder surgery "The player will return to Florence on Sunday and begin his rehabilitation plan. He will resume exercise in two weeks. "[He] is expected to resume full training in around 10 weeks' time." Ribery has scored two goals and provided two assists in 11 league matches this season. Fiorentina, who are struggling in 13th in Serie A, host league leaders Inter on Sunday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos