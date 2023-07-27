MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bellingham off the mark as Real Madrid beats Man United

English midfielder Bellingham, who joined Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in a 114 million USD transfer in June, opened his account with an exquisite finish after just six minutes.

Published : Jul 27, 2023 10:09 IST , Houston - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Jude Bellingham #5 of Real Madrid reacts after scoring a goal in the first half against Manchester United during the 2023 Soccer Champions Tour match at NRG Stadium on July 26, 2023, in Houston, Texas.
Jude Bellingham #5 of Real Madrid reacts after scoring a goal in the first half against Manchester United during the 2023 Soccer Champions Tour match at NRG Stadium on July 26, 2023, in Houston, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP 
infoIcon

Jude Bellingham #5 of Real Madrid reacts after scoring a goal in the first half against Manchester United during the 2023 Soccer Champions Tour match at NRG Stadium on July 26, 2023, in Houston, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP 

Jude Bellingham scored the first goal of his Real Madrid career as the Spanish giants defeated Manchester United 2-0 in a pre-season friendly in Houston on Wednesday.

English midfielder Bellingham, who joined Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in a 114 million USD transfer in June, opened his account with an exquisite finish after just six minutes.

Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger caught the United defence napping with a superbly weighted ball that sent Bellingham bearing down on goal.

The 20-year-old took one touch to control and then lifted a delicate chip over on-rushing United goalkeeper Andre Onana to give Madrid a deserved lead.

Also Read: Mbappe ‘refuses to talk’ to Al Hilal over 300-million-euro move

Brazilian international Vinicius Jr. might have doubled the Madrid lead shortly afterwards but scuffed his shot from eight yards out to let United off the hook.

United, meanwhile, almost got back on level terms after 36 minutes, but Marcus Rashford was just unable to find the target from a tight angle.

With Madrid in control, United’s frustration boiled over shortly before half-time when Lisandro Martinez clattered into Bellingham with a wild tackle. Bellingham reacted angrily, and Martinez earned a booking for the challenge.

After a flurry of changes at half-time, United looked improved after the break, but Madrid created the better chances, with Militao almost making it 2-0 on 69 minutes only to see his shot cleared off the line.

Madrid finally made the game safe in the 89th minute, with Lucas Vazquez crossing for veteran forward Joselu to light up the NRG Stadium with a stunning overhead kick for 2-0.

Related Topics

Jude Bellingham /

Real Madrid /

Manchester United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bellingham off the mark as Real Madrid beats Man United
    AFP
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Defending champion United States held 1-1 by Netherlands in thriller
    Reuters
  3. Indian men’s team plays out 1-1 draw with Netherlands
    PTI
  4. Dennis hopes for a clean fight in Formula E title showdown
    Reuters
  5. Spain grants nationality to Iran chess star Sara Khadem who shunned veil
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Bellingham off the mark as Real Madrid beats Man United
    AFP
  2. Frenchman Moussa Dembele signs for Al-Ettifaq
    Reuters
  3. Henderson joins Saudi club Al-Ettifaq; leaves Liverpool after 12 years
    Reuters
  4. Mbappe ‘refuses to talk’ to Al Hilal over 300-million-euro move
    AFP
  5. Guardiola says Man City’s ‘new generation is coming’
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bellingham off the mark as Real Madrid beats Man United
    AFP
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Defending champion United States held 1-1 by Netherlands in thriller
    Reuters
  3. Indian men’s team plays out 1-1 draw with Netherlands
    PTI
  4. Dennis hopes for a clean fight in Formula E title showdown
    Reuters
  5. Spain grants nationality to Iran chess star Sara Khadem who shunned veil
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment