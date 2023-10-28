MagazineBuy Print

Lewandowski, Kounde and Raphinha return to Barcelona Clasico squad

Xavi Hernandez named the three players, who have been out injured in recent weeks, in his squad for the derby clash at Barca’s temporary Olympic Stadium home.

Published : Oct 28, 2023 16:43 IST , Barcelona

AFP
Robert Lewandowski during a practice session with his teammates.  
Robert Lewandowski during a practice session with his teammates.   | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Robert Lewandowski during a practice session with his teammates.   | Photo Credit: AFP

