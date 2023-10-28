Lewandowski, Kounde and Raphinha return to Barcelona Clasico squad

Barcelona trio Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Raphinha are fit to face Real Madrid in the Clasico on Saturday.
Xavi Hernandez named the three players, who have been out injured in recent weeks, in his squad for the derby clash at Barca’s temporary Olympic Stadium home.
Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Sergi Roberto remain sidelined for the Spanish champions.
Barcelona, third, trails Real Madrid by a point, with Los Blancos three points behind new leaders Girona, who beat Celta Vigo 1-0 on Friday.
