Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Roma’s Abraham sidelined with knee ligament injury

Abraham, 25, picked up the injury during the final match of the Serie A season, a 2-1 win over Spezia on Sunday, leaving the pitch on a buggy after 82 minutes.

Published : Jun 05, 2023 21:35 IST , ROME - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Roma’s Tammy Abraham gestures after being injured during the Europa League final soccer match between Roma and Sevilla at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Roma’s Tammy Abraham gestures after being injured during the Europa League final soccer match between Roma and Sevilla at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Darko Bandic
Roma’s Tammy Abraham gestures after being injured during the Europa League final soccer match between Roma and Sevilla at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Darko Bandic

Roma’s England striker Tammy Abraham has suffered serious damage to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, the Italian club confirmed to AFP on Monday.

Chelsea reaches agreement to sign Ecuadorean youngster Paez

The club did not give details on how long the forward would be sidelined with Italian press reporting he would be out for several months.

Abraham, who joined Roma from Chelsea in the summer of 2021, wrote on Instagram: “Thank you all for your messages. I’ll be back soon, stronger than ever!”

The 11-times capped forward, scored eight goals last season, as Jose Mourinho’s side finished sixth to qualify for the Europa League next.

Roma lost the Europa League final to Sevilla in Budapest last Wednesday 4-1 on penalties after the game finished 1-1 after extra-time.

Related Topics

Roma /

Tammy Abraham

