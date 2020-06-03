Rayo Vallecano vs Albacete to be completed on June 10

Segunda Division will return in a week's time when the remaining second half of the Rayo Vallecano-Albacete match will be played on June 10.

The fixture originally took place in December, 2019 at Vallecas and it was abruptly stopped after the first half when Albacete player Roman Zozulya was abused by Rayo fans.

The Rayo supporters protested against the former Ukraine international Zozulya when he signed a loan deal in 2017 because of his reported far-right links. While the player continuously denied those claims, the transfer fell flat and had to be cut short because of the same reason.

Following widespread derogatory chanting aimed at Zozulya, both sides asked referee Jose Antonio Lopez Toca to abandon the game.

The second half of the match was pushed to a later date in February, 2020 but it was postponed further due to the coronavirus-enforced shutdown.

With the score goalless, the second half will now be played next Wednesday and it will also mark the return of professional football in Spain amid the COVID-19 crisis.