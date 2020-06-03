Football Football Rayo Vallecano vs Albacete to be completed on June 10 The original fixture at Vallecas in December was brought to a halt after the opening 45 minutes when Albacete player Roman Zozulya was abused by Rayo fans. Team Sportstar 03 June, 2020 19:29 IST Following widespread derogatory chanting aimed at Roman Zozulya, both sides asked referee Jose Antonio Lopez Toca to abandon the game. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 03 June, 2020 19:29 IST Segunda Division will return in a week's time when the remaining second half of the Rayo Vallecano-Albacete match will be played on June 10. The fixture originally took place in December, 2019 at Vallecas and it was abruptly stopped after the first half when Albacete player Roman Zozulya was abused by Rayo fans.ALSO READ|How Liverpool conquered the FIFA Club World CupThe Rayo supporters protested against the former Ukraine international Zozulya when he signed a loan deal in 2017 because of his reported far-right links. While the player continuously denied those claims, the transfer fell flat and had to be cut short because of the same reason.Following widespread derogatory chanting aimed at Zozulya, both sides asked referee Jose Antonio Lopez Toca to abandon the game.ALSO READ| Ukraine football club quarantined after 25 test positive for coronavirus The second half of the match was pushed to a later date in February, 2020 but it was postponed further due to the coronavirus-enforced shutdown.With the score goalless, the second half will now be played next Wednesday and it will also mark the return of professional football in Spain amid the COVID-19 crisis. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos