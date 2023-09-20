MagazineBuy Print

Ronaldinho in India: Two-time Ballon d’Or winner to visit Kolkata during Durga Puja

Ronaldinho will be visiting Kolkata for the first time, is expected to feature in a short charity match, besides visiting a football clinic and a Durga Puja pandal.

Published : Sep 20, 2023 17:07 IST , Kolkata - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File Photo: Ronaldinho is likely to visit the city between October 15-19 but the final date will be ascertained later. | Photo Credit: Ian Walton
File Photo: Ronaldinho is likely to visit the city between October 15-19 but the final date will be ascertained later. | Photo Credit: Ian Walton

Retired Brazilian legend Ronaldinho is set to visit Kolkata during the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja next month.

An official privy to the development said that Ronaldinho is likely to visit the city between October 15-19 but the final date will be ascertained following the confirmation date of Barca Legends match at Congo.

According to the official, Ronaldinho, who will be visiting Kolkata for the first time, is expected to feature in a short charity match, besides visiting a football clinic and a Durga Puja pandal. He will also inaugurate a statue of Argentine FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi has “muscle fatigue” and won’t be rushed back says Inter Miami coach Martino

A two-time Ballon d’Or winner, Ronaldinho is also expected to attend some sponsor meet and greet events and visit the nearby town of Rishra.

The official involved has played a key role in bringing football legends to the city in the past, including Maradona, Pele and Cafu. He also played a role in bringing current Argentinian World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez this July to the city.

Notably, Ronaldinho also has his football academy in the city, the R10 Academy, in Rajarhat.

Related Topics

Ronaldinho /

Brazil

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

