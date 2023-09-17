MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lionel Messi has “muscle fatigue” and won’t be rushed back says Inter Miami coach Martino

Messi and his former Barcelona team-mate Jordi Alba both sat out the game with Martino saying it would have been “very reckless” for the Argentine to play in Atlanta.

Published : Sep 17, 2023 07:46 IST , Miami - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami looks on during an MLS game.
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami looks on during an MLS game. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami looks on during an MLS game. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Lionel Messi is suffering from “muscle fatigue” and will not be rushed back, Inter Miami coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino said on Saturday after his team’s playoff hopes suffered a blow with a 5-2 thrashing at Atlanta United.

Messi and his former Barcelona team-mate Jordi Alba both sat out the game with Martino saying it would have been “very reckless” for the Argentine to play in Atlanta.

Martino said that his focus was on having his team ready for the September 27th final of the US Open Cup when Miami host Houston as they look for their second trophy of the season.

“They will train tomorrow (Sunday) and we will see day by day. Nothing changes our outlook on how he (Messi) will train. We have no urgency,” said the former Barcelona and Argentina coach.

Miami faces Toronto, the only team below it in the Eastern Conference, at home in MLS action on Wednesday.

“If he is well and confident he can get to play and if this doesn’t happen he will wait a few more days,” Martino said.

Miami’s loss was its first in 12 games in all competitions since Messi and Spanish pair Alba and Sergio Busquets joined the team in July.

The defeat makes it tougher for Miami to climb into the top nine in the East which would ensure qualification for the playoffs.

“This defeat hurts us and reduces our chances but it is not decisive,” said Martino, who said the US Open Cup remains a priority.

“The final is one game. It’s very tempting to go for a title,” Martino said.

“We started the (playoff) race very far back, we are not going to abandon it but our sights are set on the (Cup final on the) 27th,” he said.

The 36-year-old Messi had also sat out Argentina’s World Cup qualifier against Bolivia in La Paz on Tuesday but he travelled and watched his team-mates from the bench.

Related Topics

Lionel Messi /

Inter Miami /

Jordi Alba /

Gerardo Martino

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lionel Messi has “muscle fatigue” and won’t be rushed back says Inter Miami coach Martino
    AFP
  2. Messi-less Inter Miami crushed 5-2 by Atlanta United
    AFP
  3. Atlanta United 5-2 Inter Miami Highlights: Miami slump to huge loss without Lionel Messi in MLS
    Team Sportstar
  4. Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd in Diamond League finals, Vadlejch wins
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neeraj Chopra ends 2nd, Diamond League finals HIGHLIGHTS: Vadlejch becomes champion with 84.24m attempt
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Lionel Messi has “muscle fatigue” and won’t be rushed back says Inter Miami coach Martino
    AFP
  2. Messi-less Inter Miami crushed 5-2 by Atlanta United
    AFP
  3. Atlanta United 5-2 Inter Miami Highlights: Miami slump to huge loss without Lionel Messi in MLS
    Team Sportstar
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo scores again as Al Nassr beats Al Raed 3-1 in Saudi Pro League
    Team Sportstar
  5. Messi misses Miami’s Atlanta trip due to fatigue - reports
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lionel Messi has “muscle fatigue” and won’t be rushed back says Inter Miami coach Martino
    AFP
  2. Messi-less Inter Miami crushed 5-2 by Atlanta United
    AFP
  3. Atlanta United 5-2 Inter Miami Highlights: Miami slump to huge loss without Lionel Messi in MLS
    Team Sportstar
  4. Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd in Diamond League finals, Vadlejch wins
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neeraj Chopra ends 2nd, Diamond League finals HIGHLIGHTS: Vadlejch becomes champion with 84.24m attempt
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment