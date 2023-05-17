Second-placed Al-Nassr secured a comfortable 2-0 win against seventh-placed Al-Tai in the Saudi Pro League to keep its title hopes still alive at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa’ed Stadium on Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty shortly after the commencement of the second half in the 52nd minute to open the account for Al-Nassr before Talisca doubled the lead in the 80th minute following a defensive howler from Quassem at the edge of the penalty box.

Al-Ta’ee vs Al-Nassr - AS IT HAPPENED

Talisca had the opportunity to score another goal in the stoppage time as he broke free into the final third and inside the box, with Ronaldo running is crossing proximity. But the Brazilian tried to finish it himself only for the goal keeper Victor Braga to save it without trouble.

Earlier in the first half, Ronaldo had a goal-scoring chance from the edge of the box, but Braga’s outstanding diving save delayed their defeat.

The difference between Al-Nassr and table topper Al-Ittihad reduced to just three points after it drew 2-2 with rival Al-Hilal as Michael scored in the dying moments of the match to rescue his side from the jaws of defeat.

With just four more games remaining this season, contrasting fixtures await for the top two sides. Al-Nassr next faces third-placed Al-Shabab on 24th May, in what might be the defining moment in its pursuit to the title. Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad will take on relegation-threatened Al-Batin on the same day.