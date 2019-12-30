Ronaldo revels in sixth Dubai Globe Soccer Awards win

Cristiano Ronaldo rounded off 2019 by winning the prize for best men's player at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards.

Ronaldo, who came third in the 2019 Ballon d'Or rankings behind Virgil van Dijk and winner Lionel Messi, has now won the award six times out of its nine years of existence.

It also marked a fourth successive triumph at the awards for the 34-year-old, who helped Juventus claim the 2018-19 Serie A title in his first season in Italy while also playing a key role in Portugal winning the Nations League.

Honored to received one more time Globe Soccer Award! A very emotional moment for me to share this award with my family ❤Grateful for all the hospitality, see you soon Dubai! pic.twitter.com/NudtLSXa5F — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 29, 2019

"I have to thank my family, my girlfriend, my boy there, Cristiano, my three kids who are waiting for me in the hotel, my friends, my team-mates of Juventus and the national team, my agent, all the people here tonight who support this gala," Ronaldo said, as reported by ​thenational.ae.

"I have to say thank you to the Arabic community, which is always great with me. I have to thank Dubai as well – it's a marvellous place to be, I'm coming every year and I love this place.

"And finally to thank [everyone] who voted for me. It's a great honour to be here and receive this amazing award. I hope to be here next year to receive this award, of course. Thanks to everyone, and a happy New Year."

Ronaldo was not the only big-name winner at the event, with Atletico Madrid youngster Joao Felix named as the "best revelation player" while Miralem Pjanic was given the "player career" award.

England international Lucy Bronze was crowned best women's player of the year, while Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was named as the best manager.