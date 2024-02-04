MagazineBuy Print

AFCON 2024 - South Africa goalkeeper the penalties hero as it reaches semifinals, takes on Nigeria

South Africa survived several scares with Williams making a brilliant save to take the game into extra time before continuing his heroics in the shootout by saving four of the five kicks.

Published : Feb 04, 2024 11:26 IST , YAMOUSSOUKRO

Reuters
South Africa’s goalkeeper celebrates after winning the AFCON quarterfinal against Cape Verde Islands
South Africa's goalkeeper celebrates after winning the AFCON quarterfinal against Cape Verde Islands | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

South Africa’s goalkeeper celebrates after winning the AFCON quarterfinal against Cape Verde Islands | Photo Credit: AFP

South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams saved four penalties in the post-match shootout against the Cape Verde Islands to carry his country into the last four of the Africa Cup of Nations after a 0-0 draw in its quarterfinal on Saturday.

Mothobi Mvala scored the decisive kick to make it 2-1 on penalties and win South Africa a semifinal place for the first time since 2000 but it was fortunate to get past the smallest nation in the tournament at Charles Konan Banny Stadium.

South Africa now takes on Nigeria in Bouake in its semifinal on Wednesday.

It was a game full of missed opportunities but Cape Verde, which has a population of 600,000 but draw most of its players from a large diaspora in Europe, had most of the chances and were only denied a last-four place by Williams.

South Africa survived several scares with Williams making a brilliant save to take the game into extra time before continuing his heroics in the shootout by saving four of the five kicks taken by the Cape Verdians.

South Africa dominated the early exchanges but went off the boil after the cooling break, midway through the half, and it was Cape Verde which finished the first half strongly.

It could have been ahead had captain Ryan Mendes taken his chance as the ball fell favourably for him in the box but after several touches to get into a shooting position, his effort was blocked.

There was an even better opportunity for Garry Rodrigues when he was free on goal after breaking down the left but he hit a soft shot straight at Williams.

ALSO READ | Mbappe to join Real Madrid at end of season - reports

Another chance for Rodrigues in the 70th minute as South Africa failed to clear a corner was blocked and Kenny Rocha and Jovane Cabral also came close minutes after.

But it should have sewn it up in stoppage time when Gilson Benchimol got goalside of the defenders and onto the end of a pass from the midfield, hitting the ball perfectly on the half volley but Williams made an outstanding save, deflecting the ball onto the woodwork and collecting the rebound.

Cape Verde veteran goalkeeper Vozinha had little to do in the 90 minutes but made two excellent stops at the start of extra time, first a point-blank save from Mihlali Mayambela and then turning a header from Evidence Makgopa over the bar.

Vozinha also made one save in the shootout but it was Williams who emerged as the hero.

Cape Verde has punched above its weight from the start of the tournament, upsetting Ghana in its opening match and finishing ahead of record winners Egypt in the group.

Earlier on Saturday, hosts Ivory Coast scored in the last minute of extra time to come from behind and beat Mali 2-1 in Bouake. The Ivorians meet the Democratic Republic of Congo in its semifinal on Wednesday.

