The SAFF Championship 2023 is set to begin in Bengaluru from June 21 and end on July 4, with the matches taking place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.
Eight teams are participating in the tournament and are divided into two groups. Hosts India is in Group A, along with Kuwait Nepal and Pakistan. The four teams comprising Group B are Bangladesh Bhutan Lebanon and Maldives.
India is the defending champion and is also the most successful team in the history of the competition, winning eight titles.
What is the SAFF Championship?
The South Asian Football Federation Championship, commonly known as SAFF Cup (previously known as South Asian Association of Regional Co-operation Gold Cup and South Asian Football Federation Gold Cup), is the main international association football competition of the men’s national football teams governed by the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF).
When was the first SAFF Championship held?
The first SAFF Championship was founded in 1993 in Lahore, Pakistan but was known as the SAARC ( South Asian Association of Regional Co-operation) Gold Cup back then.
Has India won the SAFF Championship?
India is the most successful team in the SAFF Championship, winning eight titles till date (1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2021).
With the tournament held in the Round Robin format, India emerged as the winner in the inaugural edition in 1993, after finishing top with seven points. IM Vijayan finished as the top scorer with three goals.
Which teams are competing in the SAFF Championship 2023?
- India (Host)- FIFA Ranking 101
- Kuwait- FIFA Ranking 143
- Nepal- FIFA Ranking 174
- Pakistan-FIFA Ranking 195
- Bangladesh-FIFA Ranking 192
- Bhutan-FIFA Ranking 185
- Lebanon- FIFA Ranking 99
- Maldives-FIFA Ranking 154
What is the format of the SAFF Championship 2023?
There are eight teams in the tournament divided into two groups of four teams each- Group A (India, Kuwait, Nepal, Pakistan) and Group B (Bangladesh, Bhutan, Lebanon, Maldives). Each team will play a match against the other teams in their respective group. The top two teams from Group A and Group B will qualify for the semifinals.
Following is the format of the semifinals
Semi-Final 1 - Group A Winner vs Group B Runners Up
Semi-Final 2 - Group B Winner vs Group A Runners Up
The winners of the the semifinals will meet in the final to battle it out for the title.
Full schedule of SAFF Championship 2023
|Date
|Match
|Time
|June 21
|Kuwait vs Nepal
|3:30 PM
|June 21
|India vs Pakistan
|7:30 PM
|June 22
|Lebanon vs Bangladesh
|3:30 PM
|June 22
|Maldives vs Bhutan
|7:30 PM
|June 24
|Pakistan vs Kuwait
|3:30 PM
|June 24
|India vs Nepal
|7:30 PM
|June 25
|Bangladesh vs Maldives
|3:30 PM
|June 25
|Bhutan vs Lebanon
|7:30 PM
|June 27
|Nepal vs Pakistan
|3:30 PM
|June 27
|India vs Kuwait
|7:30 PM
|June 28
|Lebanon vs Maldives
|3:30 PM
|June 28
|Bhutan vs Bangladesh
|7:30 PM
|July 1
|Semi-Final 1 - Group A Winner vs Group B Runners Up
|3:30 PM
|July 1
|Semi-Final 2 - Group B Winner vs Group A Runners Up
|7:30 PM
|July 4
|Final: Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs Winner of Semi-Final 2
|7:30 PM
Full India squad
Where can I watch the SAFF Championship 2023?
All the matches of SAFF Championship 2023 will be telecast live on Star Sports Netwoerk. Indian viewers can also live stream the match through Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
