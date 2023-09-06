Saka voted England’s player of the year again

Forward Bukayo Saka was named England Men’s Player of the Year for a second successive year, the English Football Association said on Tuesday.

Arsenal’s Saka, 22, was voted the standout player of the 2022-23 season by fans, ahead of midfielder Jude Bellingham and striker Harry Kane, who were second and third, respectively.

Saka, who made his England debut in October 2020 scored seven goals in 10 games over the last 12 months for England - including three goals at the 2022 World Cup.

He was named player of the match during England’s opening 6-2 win against Iran in Qatar, as well as in the wins over Ukraine and North Macedonia in Euro 2024 qualifiers, the latter game included a first career hat-trick.

Saka, who was surprised with the news at England’s training base, St George’s Park, to mark his 22nd birthday, was recently named PFA Young Player of the Season and included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

The 2022-23 England Women’s Player of the Year will be announced later in September, the FA said.