Saka voted England’s player of the year again

Forward Bukayo Saka was named England Men's Player of the Year for a second successive year, the English Football Association said on Tuesday.

Published : Sep 06, 2023 09:24 IST , Gdansk - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: England’s Bukayo Saka.
FILE PHOTO: England’s Bukayo Saka. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: England’s Bukayo Saka. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Forward Bukayo Saka was named England Men’s Player of the Year for a second successive year, the English Football Association said on Tuesday.

Arsenal’s Saka, 22, was voted the standout player of the 2022-23 season by fans, ahead of midfielder Jude Bellingham and striker Harry Kane, who were second and third, respectively.

Saka, who made his England debut in October 2020 scored seven goals in 10 games over the last 12 months for England - including three goals at the 2022 World Cup.

Bolivian tournaments cancelled over alleged match-fixing

He was named player of the match during England’s opening 6-2 win against Iran in Qatar, as well as in the wins over Ukraine and North Macedonia in Euro 2024 qualifiers, the latter game included a first career hat-trick.

Saka, who was surprised with the news at England’s training base, St George’s Park, to mark his 22nd birthday, was recently named PFA Young Player of the Season and included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

The 2022-23 England Women’s Player of the Year will be announced later in September, the FA said.

Bukayo Saka /

Arsenal /

FA

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
